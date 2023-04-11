Google Pixel Fold, Samsung display even higher than Z Fold 5 | Rumor

- Advertisement -

It seems that Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone from Google, will have a first-rate display: a report from the South Korean tech magazine The Elec indicates that the supplier will be Samsung Display, with its latest generation of panel based on the material identified as M13.

For now, the technical details of the material are still scarce; however, it is speculated that it will be a refined version of the current M12, used for example in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. The most interesting aspect, however, is that Samsung plans to continue using the M12 on its phones as well future foldingnamely the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5, so the Pixel Fold would basically be the pioneer of this new generation of displays.

Unfortunately, the report does not contain much other information worth reporting. The source predicts that the Pixel Fold will be released in second half of 2023, but at this point it becomes really difficult to trust – partly because there are so many conflicting rumors, partly because the device has been in the works for so long, and has been postponed so many times, that it is better to wait for official details. Having said that, its demonstration, at least preliminary, on the occasion of the I/O 2023 conference, which as we know will be held in a month, is becoming increasingly plausible. It should be in the company of the Pixel 7a. These should be the technical specifications:

display: external 5.78-5.79 inch, internal 7.57-7.69 inch

2.85GHz Google Tensor G2 chip

12GB of RAM memory

internal front camera in the display frame, external in a hole in the display

2x speakers

no audio jacks

colors: silver and black

dimensions: 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7 mm (8.3 mm at the rear camera module).