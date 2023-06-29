Google Pixel Fold: problems with the internal screen indicate a possible flaw in the folding project

- Advertisement -

The Google Pixel Fold was announced in May and now the first units are arriving for those who pre-ordered the phone. Unfortunately, there have already been some reports of problems with the internal screen of the foldable, which may indicate a serious flaw in the project.

One of the reports comes from Ron Amadeo from the portal Ars Technica, who saw his Pixel Fold’s screen partially stop working just 4 days after it came out of the box. This caused him to publish a report on the problem instead of a smartphone review. The flexible OLED screen died after four days. The Pixel Fold’s bottom 10 pixels died first, forming a white line of pixels at 100% brightness across the bottom of the screen. The entire left half of the foldable screen also stopped responding to touch, and an hour later a white gradient started growing upwards across the screen. Amadeo suspects that the problem was caused by dust or sand that got between the folding screen when closed, as the Pixel Fold does not leave an internal space when closed. The journalist still defends himself by saying that he made the most basic possible use of the smartphone. How to silence WhatsApp calls from unknown numbers The phone sat on my desk as I wrote on it, and I would occasionally stop to poke at the screen, take a screenshot, or open and close it. It has never been dropped or exposed to a significant amount of sand, nor has it gone through the years of normal wear and tear that phones are expected to survive. This was the lightest possible use of a phone, and it still broke.

And this is not the only story. O The Verge claims to have found several users reporting problems with the Pixel Fold’s internal screen. One of them is user u/marcusr_uk, who noticed a pink line spreading out from the center of the device’s main screen just hours after taking it out of the box.

The user u/crazymojo83 also noticed a problem shortly after taking the phone out of the box. As we can see in the images above, the protective film started to come off in the center of the display. When contacting Google, the orientation was to remove the film, which ended up worsening the situation with several horizontal lines on the screen. This report may indicate that the problem reported by Amadeo was not caused by dust or sand, but rather a flaw in the device’s design.

Unfortunately, these are not the only users complaining about problems with the Pixel Fold, which makes its launch troubled, as it raises the suspicion that there is a flaw in the product's design. Anyway, it is necessary to collect more testimonials and a pronouncement from Google itself to confirm this theory.

