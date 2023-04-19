Google Pixel Fold: launch gift is revealed in new leak

Update (04/19/23) – JB

According to information gathered by CNBC, the Google Pixel Fold should be announced on May 10 and officially start selling on June 27. Expected price is approximately $1,800 (~R$8,975). However, anyone who believes that Google will not offer a free gift to anyone who buys the foldable smartphone on pre-sale is mistaken. Sources working in the search giant’s supply chain say the Pixel Watch will be offered for free in the package. Announced in October last year, the smart watch has a 1.6-inch circular screen and currently costs US$ 349 (~R$ 1,740) in the United States. It should also be noted that the Google Pixel Fold should be announced with a 7.6-inch folding screen, while its external display is 5.8 inches. In addition, it will have a Google Tensor G2 processor, a 64 MP main camera and a battery of up to 5,000 mAh. - Advertisement - More details about the device should emerge over the next few days.

Google Pixel Fold: folding cell phone could arrive in June as a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Pixel Fold may be launched as Google’s first foldable cell phone, and although the search giant has never confirmed the development of this product, countless leaks and clues in the company’s software codes end up revealing the possible details of the model that should rival the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung’s next foldable. On Monday (17), enthusiast Jon Prosser reinforced the possible Pixel Fold presentation schedule. According to him, the foldable cell phone will be announced during the I/O 2023 event on May 10, and on the same day, it will be available for pre-order on the Google Store. the product would Officially released on June 27th.

Prosser adds that those interested will also be able to pre-order the model through partner operators and retailers from May 30, but it is possible that this availability will be limited to certain regions. - Advertisement - According to the assumptions, the Google Pixel Fold could cost US$ 1,799 (about R$ 8,945) in the United States. This indicates that the device will have the same value as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which would “inherit” the suggested price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Although sales of Google’s phones are far below Samsung’s flagship models, it’s possible that its first foldable phone will be the first major competitor for the Galaxy Z Fold, as the search giant makes large investments in software that could result in a comparable (or better) experience than rivals. Another factor that would threaten Samsung’s sales is the wide availability of the Pixel Fold. Manufacturers like Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo rarely invest in launching their foldables beyond China and European countries, which could open up space for Google.

At the same time, rumors indicate that the Pixel Fold will be equipped with an OLED M13 screen – more advanced than the supposed panel of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 – and the Google Tensor G2 processor, which also powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

