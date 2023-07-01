Google Pixel Fold gets limited edition to celebrate 50 years of hip hop

- Advertisement -

The launch of the Google Pixel Fold has been a while, as you may already know. Now, the news is that the company is launching a special version of its foldable device. In this case, the device is being presented in an edition that celebrates 50 years of hip hop. In general, the design of this device adds metallic details on the sides and the camera part to its tone. obsidian. In addition, the module that accommodates the device’s photographic lens has an emblem that helps to identify the theme that this release is honoring.

Google even included other products from its portfolio in this launch, adding the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds to the set. To complement the experience, the company also sends a letter and even a fully functional record player to listen to the records. - Advertisement - The limited edition, however, does not change the specifications of the Fold at all. In other words, it remains with the Tensor G2 processor, in addition to 12GB of RAM and a 4,821mAh battery. In addition, the model has an internal 7.6-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and an external 5.8-inch OLED panel with the same resolution.

Even if this edition has some interesting details in the visual part, nobody will be able to buy this Pixel Fold model. The reason for this is that Google is distributing the foldable phone to select people through the “#GiftFromGoogle“. Therefore, none of the product will be sold. Also check out the details of the screen, audio and camera test done by DxOMark with this device.





The Google Pixel Fold is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.