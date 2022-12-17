Google Pixel Fold: first renderings, assumptions on the list price and market launch

- Advertisement -

In recent weeks, rumors have intensified about what should be Google’s first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold. It was initially thought that this device would arrive by the end of this year, but more recent news speculates one postponement to spring 2023. Unlike what happened with other Pixels, so far Google has never talked about this fold.

Regarding the hardware characteristics of the Pixel Fold, first of all rumors arrived on the panels that will be used, both made by the company that certainly has more experience in this sector, namely Samsung. There was also talk of the photographic sector which should be entrusted to two sensors from Sony and one from Samsung for the rear – respectively an IMX787, an IMX386 and an ISOCELL S5K3J1 – to an IMX355 for the internal display and another ISOCELL S5K3J1 for the external display.

In the last hours, however, renders have arrived speculating on the final design of the Pixel Fold. To publish them was the Front Page Tech site, led by Jon Prosser, who created them on the basis of the information in his possession. The device, according to FPT should be available in two color variantswhite (Chalk) and black (Obsidian), and the official release date it would be scheduled for May 2023in conjunction with the Google I / O, ad a rather high price, $ 1,799.

Overall, the design of the Google Pixel Fold is very reminiscent of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4 and other foldables made by other manufacturers.

However, the top and bottom bezels would appear to be significantly more pronounced than the Korean company’s fold. The relationship between height and width, on the other hand, would bring it closer to the OPPO Find N: more squared, less elongated.

According to Front Page Tech sources, the Pixel Fold it is internally called “Project Passport” and it should have one camera “hidden” in the internal display, just like on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The images show a hole in the front display that should host a 9.5 megapixel sensor instead. The design of the triple rear camera is reminiscent of the Pixel 7 Pro. The fingerprint recognition sensor should be integrated into the power button on the side and there should be audio speakers on both the top and bottom.

Front Page Tech says it is “confident” regarding the reliability of its renders that would have been made to protect the identity of its sources that would be in possession of real images.