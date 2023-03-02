Google Pixel Buds should win new color option to match Pixel 7a

Google may launch a new color option for the Pixel Buds wireless headphones. According to sources working at the company, this can be done so that the devices “match” the Pixel 7a.
The leaker Kuba Wojciechowski shared an image on Twitter that shows that the search giant is working on blue variant “Sky” or “Arctic” for the regular Buds A and even the Pro variant.
For Wojciechowski, everything indicates that the presentation of the new color of the headphones should happen during the Google I / O event. That is, in the same place where the search giant will be able to launch the Pixel 7a and also a foldable smartphone.
For now, Google does not comment on the matter officially. As for the handset itself, despite the new color option for the devices, the case should still remain white.
The interior of the case will also receive the new shade, but it is not known why Google decided not to apply the novelty to the case.
Finally, it must be remembered that the Pixel 7a should have a 90 Hz OLED screen, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8 MP front camera, 64 MP main camera and 5,000 mAh battery, in addition to native Android 13.
