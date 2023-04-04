google pixel april security patches are late

- Advertisement -

Here we go again: this month, as already happened in March, Google is late with the release of security patches for his smartphones Pixels. Usually this happens on the first Monday of the month when it’s 19:00 in Italy, it’s Tuesday and everything is silent in Mountain View, despite the Android Security Bulletin April 2023 was published punctually yesterday.

There are two critical vulnerabilities in the System section that can lead to remote code execution without requiring additional execution privileges.

Compared to the Feature Drop released in mid-March, however, there shouldn’t be big news – for those we’ll probably have to wait for Android QPR3 arriving in June and already in its second Beta. In short, the April patches should reserve Pixel smartphone owners – including the freshly tested 6a – the classics performance improvements and the fix bugs and vulnerabilities.

In the last year it is already there third time Google is late in releasing patches: if last August there was the reason for the debut of Android 13, in March there was none Excuse me official, as well as now. Within the Android Security Bulletin a chapter is titled “Security patch level vulnerability details 2023-04-05It is therefore possible that the April patches will be published in the next few hours.

