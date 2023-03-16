Google Pixel 8 will be smaller than the Pixel 7: here it is in the first renders

- Advertisement -

After the renderings of the Pixel 8 Pro, which arrived in the last few hours, those of Google’s Pixel 8 that the leaker could not miss On Leaks he expertly distributed to another site, MySmartPrice.

The official launch of these smartphones is expected by the end of the year but it is likely that some small previews will already be given during the Google I / O which will be held on May 10 at the historic Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View. This occasion could also be the right one for the announcement of the a, of which we already know a lot by now.

SOFTER LINES

As also evidenced by the renders, the Pixel 8 should have a design with more gentle and sinuous lines compared to the current Pixel 7. The back, in particular, would seem to have a glass that it goes to curve slightly on the edges up to embrace the metal profile. A similar design could also be adopted by Apple for its iPhone 15.

The now iconic photographic compartment integrated into a metal band that protrudes slightly from the rest of the body remains in place. Unlike the Pro model, as well as on the Pixel 7, too the Pixel 8 should only have two photo sensors integrated into an oval window. Next to it, there is the LED flash and a microphone.

SMALLER THAN PIXEL 7

However, one of the most interesting aspects concerns the dimensions, both the general ones and those of the display. As stated by the leaker who made these renders, the dimensions of the Pixel 8 will be 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mmTherefore smaller than the Pixel 7 as well as the display that it should have a 5.8-inch diagonal. In addition to these renderings, which mostly allow us to know the design, there is also information relating to the hardware characteristics. As with the Pro model, the Pixel 8 (codenamed Husky) should also use a Tensor G3 processor, an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2268 x 1080 pixels and a new photo sensor, probably Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2.