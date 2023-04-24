Google Pixel 8 Pro may use camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 sensor

Update (04/24/2023) – RS

The Google Pixel 8 Pro may use a new camera sensor for its main lens. At first, the information comes from the already known ice universe (@UniverseIce), who spoke about the possibility of the brand’s top of the line arriving with the largest component made by Samsung so far: the ISOCELL GN2, launched in 2021. As you may already know, the company’s most advanced model has already had its cameras as the subject of previous rumors, which talked about the possibility of using two lenses to obtain sharper results in night shots with the help of artificial intelligence.

Pixel 8 Pro may also use Samsung GN2 1/1.12 “ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 23, 2023

The two previous generations of the Pixel line (Pixel 6 and 7) used the sensor in their cameras. ISOCELL GN1, released in 2020 by South Korea. Its successor, finally, has 1/1.12 inches and 50MP resolution, in addition to the ability to record up to 8K at 30 FPS and 4K at up to 120 FPS. - Advertisement - Another detail is that the informant reveals that only the Pixel 8 Pro can arrive with this new sensor. That is, there is the possibility that only the most advanced version will arrive with the most advanced features in relation to photography. But, it is not known whether the base Pixel 8 will follow with the same sensor as its predecessors.

This does not come as a big surprise, since there is speculation about the possibility of the Pro version being launched with a module composed of three cameras, while the base variant will only have two. In any case, confirmation must come with the official announcement, which should be made by Google in October of this year.

Original Article (03/23/2023)

Google Pixel 8 Pro could use dual cameras to produce sharper night shots with AI

Google may reveal the first details of its new generation of phones during the I / O 2023 event, scheduled to take place on May 10, but enthusiasts and developers can discover possible features of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro by analyzing the code- source of company applications such as Google Camera. On Monday (20), the 9to5Google revealed its findings by parsing the APK (Android installation package) into the lines of code of Google’s camera app. Apparently, the Pixel 8 Pro will have a function that uses data collected by two of its rear cameras to produce sharper photographs in dark environments.

- Advertisement -

Google Camera 8.8 adds a line of code change that appears to enable support for the Pixel 8 Pro’s hardware. Based on the application’s source code, it is possible to deduce that the cell phone could capture simultaneous images with the main camera and the periscopic zoom lens to combine them and produce a single photo with a high level of detail. For users of the brand’s cell phones, this feature may sound familiar. Google offers a feature known as “Multi-camera Super Res Zoom”, which captures the same scene with both the main and telephoto camera to ensure that the center of the image has excellent quality and texture. The resource is identified as “Hawk” or “FusionZoom” in the APK.

- Advertisement -

(Image: Google)

With the Pixel 8 Pro, this feature would also be able to work in night scenes, allowing users to have better results when recording images using digital zoom not supported by the focal length of the lens. In the blog introducing the Pixel 7 Pro’s photography features, Google explains: Sometimes the perfect picture requires a zoom magnification that’s between your phone’s optical cameras (1x or 5x on the Pixel 7 Pro). What if you want a high quality photo at 3x or 4x? Traditionally, smartphones have digitally zoomed to cover these magnifications, and this often results in lower quality photos. For great images — even between the lenses — the Pixel 7 Pro combines Super Res Zoom technology with a new machine learning model that fills the innermost section of the photo with detail from the 5x telephoto zoom camera.

Rumors indicate that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be equipped with new Samsung image sensors. The bet is the ISOCELL GN2, which would guarantee good results in scenes with wide dynamic range (HDR) and could benefit from the optimized zoom feature in night mode. In addition, the cameras will rely on the processing of the Tensor G3 chip.

See more!