Google Pixel 8 may bring feature to rival Samsung DeX

After leaks regarding the possible colors of the line, the Google Pixel 8 family had new information released, linked to software features. According to a source on the site Android Authoritythe search giant’s next cell phones will have a new feature that will rival Samsung DeX and Ready For – from Motorola.

Support for the USB DisplayPort alternative mode promises to give the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro the possibility of being transformed into a portable PC. It would be enough to use a USB-C cable to connect to an external monitor, which would allow you to transmit video and audio to it.

The operation would not be different from that found in Samsung and Motorola solutions. That is, just connect to an external screen, in addition to connecting a mouse and keyboard via Bluetooth, to have a computer experience, without needing a conventional machine.

Other information previously revealed, in February of this year, reinforces this inclusion. Leaker Mishaal Rahman previously found USB DisplayPort Alt Mode support in the Android 14 beta code.

For now, there are still no further details on how Google will take advantage of the feature on its future smartphones. That is, users will have to wait to discover more information about the functionality.

The launch of the Pixel 8 line is scheduled for October this year. However, the date has not yet been confirmed by the Mountain View giant as of yet.

What are your expectations for the turn your phone into a portable PC feature for the next Google Pixel? Tell us in the space below.

