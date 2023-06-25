Google Pixel 8 may bring feature to rival Samsung DeX

- Advertisement -

After leaks regarding the possible colors of the line, the Google Pixel 8 family had new information released, linked to software features. According to a source on the site Android Authoritythe search giant’s next cell phones will have a new feature that will rival Samsung DeX and Ready For – from Motorola. Support for the USB DisplayPort alternative mode promises to give the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro the possibility of being transformed into a portable PC. It would be enough to use a USB-C cable to connect to an external monitor, which would allow you to transmit video and audio to it.

The operation would not be different from that found in Samsung and Motorola solutions. That is, just connect to an external screen, in addition to connecting a mouse and keyboard via Bluetooth, to have a computer experience, without needing a conventional machine. - Advertisement - Other information previously revealed, in February of this year, reinforces this inclusion. Leaker Mishaal Rahman previously found USB DisplayPort Alt Mode support in the Android 14 beta code.

Android 14 seems to add support for a new version of the USB Gadget HAL: v2.0 can report whether a connected USB-C cable supports DP Alt Mode. May we finally get a Pixel with video output via USB-C? Wishful thinking on my part, but with all the recent desktop mode improvements.. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 9, 2023