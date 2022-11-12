Google Pixel 7a should use Tensor chip, has 90 Hz screen and other specifications revealed

In a new leak published this weekend, the Pixel 7a had a series of specifications revealed by the well-known Kuba Wojciechowski. According to the leaker, the smartphone should be announced with a design similar to the Pixel 7.

In addition, it will have Samsung’s OLED screen, and the resolution is FHD+ and 90 Hz refresh rate is still supported🇧🇷 The Pixel 7a’s internal codename is Lynx and it will be announced with second-generation Google Tensor chipset.

However, a detail that draws attention is that this will be the first smartphone from Google to use a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip developed by Qualcomm (model WCN6740).