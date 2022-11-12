Google Pixel 7a should use Tensor chip, has 90 Hz screen and other specifications revealed

In a new leak published this weekend, the Pixel 7a had a series of specifications revealed by the well-known Kuba Wojciechowski. According to the leaker, the smartphone should be announced with a design similar to the Pixel 7.
In addition, it will have Samsung’s OLED screen, and the resolution is FHD+ and 90 Hz refresh rate is still supported🇧🇷 The Pixel 7a’s internal codename is Lynx and it will be announced with second-generation Google Tensor chipset.
However, a detail that draws attention is that this will be the first smartphone from Google to use a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip developed by Qualcomm (model WCN6740).
The smartphone should be sold with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage by default, and it can also have options with up to 8 GB + 256 GB.
Now, when it comes to the Pixel 7a’s cameras, the leaker claims that the smartphone must have 64 MP main sensoras the device dropped the Samsung G1 from previous certifications.
The author of the leak also claims that the chances are high that Google will use the Sony IMX787 as the 7a’s main lens.
Another detail revealed is that the rear will also have a second camera and it will be ultrawide, but the resolution of this sensor has not yet been revealed. In any case, there are chances that the Pixel 7a will have the same 12 MP sensor as the Pixel 7 smartphone.
Finally, everything indicates that the Pixel 7a should only be released in the second quarter of 2023.