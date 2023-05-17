Google Pixel 7a passes DxOMark and ties with Apple phones in cameras

The Google Pixel 7a had its cameras tested by DxOMark and did not do badly in the evaluation. With 133 pointsthe recently released device managed to stay among the top 30 ranking, even though it is not a top of the line model. In its specific category, the device took second place behind its brother Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7a – Camera (Pros)

According to the result of the analysis, the performance of the Pixel 7a was considered excellent. Among the pros, it is worth noting the accuracy of the records using the bokeh effect for background blur. In addition, the device’s autofocus also performed well. - Advertisement - The exposure was another positive point, which proved to be good in both videos and photos. Likewise, the device received praise for displaying natural colors and good white balance in photographs. In the shooting part, the Google device showed good stabilization.

Google Pixel 7a – Camera (Cons)

Despite stabilization, the results of video captures showed loss of detail. In the photos taken indoors and with low lighting, the presence of noise was noticeable. Even the white balance was off in videos shot indoors. The footage also showed issues in more demanding scenarios and with the use of portrait mode. Not only that, but the depth of field was also a detail rated negative by DxOMark. - Advertisement -

Conclusion

Overall, the Pixel 7a managed to get good results and the site rated the phone as suitable for anyone looking for good camera performance in this segment. Despite being far from the top 10, the device tied with Apple’s iPhones 14 and 14 Plus, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus. The Google device has two sensors on the back, the main one being 64MP and the auxiliary for ultra-wide photos of 12MP. Finally, also check out the review of the Pixel 7 front camera made by the website.