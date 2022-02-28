MobileAndroid

Google Pixel 7 Pro, unveiled the design: very similar to the 6 Pro | Rumor

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

The Google Pixel 6 has just arrived, but it’s already time to look to the next generation. The tireless Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks online, has unveiled in collaboration with SmartPrix the renderings of the most prestigious model, which will probably be called Pixel 7 Pro. The design is very similar to that of its direct predecessor – after all, Google had said right away that the very special Room Bar was here to stay. Perhaps in this new iteration the side edges (of the Camera Bar, of course) are a little more curved, but the principle remains the same.

We find once again three cameras: most likely a main wide angle, an ultra wide angle and a telephoto with periscope lens. Ports, trolleys and physical buttons are exactly where we saw them in the Pixel 6 Pro. The dimensions are also nearly identical: the 7 Pro is slightly less tall, wider and less thick, but we are talking about tenths of a millimeter. Schematically:

  • Pixel 7 Pro: 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm (11.2mm on Camera Bar)
  • Pixel 6 Pro: 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm (~ 11.9mm on Camera Bar)

Two quick calculations suggest that the display should have dimensions between 6.7 and 6.8 “; and coincidentally Pixel 6 Pro reaches just 6.7 “. One cannot help but notice that even this year there will remain a very small” chin “, that is a lower frame a little more pronounced than the upper one.

Read:

Nokia G50: Nokia’s cheapest 5G mobile arrives with a nearly 7-inch screen and a huge battery

For the moment we don’t have many details on the technical specifications. It is safe to assume that one will come new generation of Google Tensor proprietary SoC, but everything else remains shrouded in mystery. Of course, there is still a lot of time before the launch, scheduled between next September and October, as usual; we are sure that for that time the identikit of the device will be traced with the usual wealth of details.

It is worth remembering that today’s is not even the first rumor that we report: just a few days ago clues appeared on Tensor 2 and on the internal codenames of both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, Panther and Cheetah respectively.

Previous articleChrome for Android, goodbye to data saving mode from the end of March
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Google Pixel 7 Pro, unveiled the design: very similar to the 6 Pro | Rumor

The Google Pixel 6 has just arrived, but it's already time to look to the next generation. The...
Android

Chrome for Android, goodbye to data saving mode from the end of March

Google announces the end of another service: from the March 29with the release of Chrome M100 in a...
Mobile

Why don’t iPhones support microSD cards?

A good part of Android phones have a SD card slotwhich allows users to add additional storage space...
Mobile

Honor Magic 4 / 4 Pro: Its specifications have been leaked

On the occasion of the celebration of MWC 2022, HONOR announced a few days ago that it will...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.