Google Pixel 7 Pro, unveiled the design: very similar to the 6 Pro | Rumor

The Google Pixel 6 has just arrived, but it’s already time to look to the next generation. The tireless Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks online, has unveiled in collaboration with SmartPrix the renderings of the most prestigious model, which will probably be called Pixel 7 Pro. The design is very similar to that of its direct predecessor – after all, Google had said right away that the very special Room Bar was here to stay. Perhaps in this new iteration the side edges (of the Camera Bar, of course) are a little more curved, but the principle remains the same.

We find once again three cameras: most likely a main wide angle, an ultra wide angle and a telephoto with periscope lens. Ports, trolleys and physical buttons are exactly where we saw them in the Pixel 6 Pro. The dimensions are also nearly identical: the 7 Pro is slightly less tall, wider and less thick, but we are talking about tenths of a millimeter. Schematically:

Pixel 7 Pro: 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm (11.2mm on Camera Bar)

Pixel 6 Pro: 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm (~ 11.9mm on Camera Bar)

Two quick calculations suggest that the display should have dimensions between 6.7 and 6.8 “; and coincidentally Pixel 6 Pro reaches just 6.7 “. One cannot help but notice that even this year there will remain a very small” chin “, that is a lower frame a little more pronounced than the upper one.

For the moment we don’t have many details on the technical specifications. It is safe to assume that one will come new generation of Google Tensor proprietary SoC, but everything else remains shrouded in mystery. Of course, there is still a lot of time before the launch, scheduled between next September and October, as usual; we are sure that for that time the identikit of the device will be traced with the usual wealth of details.

It is worth remembering that today’s is not even the first rumor that we report: just a few days ago clues appeared on Tensor 2 and on the internal codenames of both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, Panther and Cheetah respectively.