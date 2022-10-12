Google Pixel 7 Pro shows itself unveiled in its first teardown

- Advertisement -

A few hours after the presentation of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the new top of the range from Google – obviously we are talking about the Pro variant – is already the protagonist of a first teardown which allows us to discover all its main secrets.

As usual, the video comes to us from the YouTube channel of PBKreviews, which has now become a real point of reference due to the timeliness with which it intervenes on the newly released devices. Unlike what is proposed by JerryRigEverything, PBK focuses exclusively on the analysis of internal components and on how simple it is to perform the most basic repair operations, such as battery and screen replacement while it does not express itself on other aspects such as the resistance of the smartphone.

PBK’s teardown assigns an overall score of 5.5 / 10 to the Pixel 7 Pro, a result that puts the smartphone slightly under sufficiency due to some critical issues found. In particular the choice of soldering the USB Type-C port to the motherboard is not rewarded considering that it is a component usually subjected to frequent stresses and therefore easily damaged.

This translates into the need to completely replace the motherboard if it is necessary to intervene, also because Google has chosen to opt for a single solution that runs through the smartphone in all its surface, without adopting a division between motherboard And daughterboardas usually happens on many other products.

But it is not only this that negatively affects the result, since it also excessive use of glue makes it particularly difficult to replace the rear glass, while the same operation is much simpler for the screen. The positioning of the battery is also not bad, but even in this case it is necessary to pay attention again to the excessive presence of glue. The two tabs on the cell, in fact, are not sufficient to remove it safely and it is also necessary to intervene with the solvent to complete the operation without risk.

All in all the internal design of the Pixel 7 Pro does not differ much from that of the Pixel 6 Pro, further confirming that between the two smartphones there is a certain continuity that does not only concern the technical data sheet and the design, but also their internal structure. For more information on Pixel 7 Pro and on what we can find under the body, we invite you to watch the complete teardown that you find just below.

