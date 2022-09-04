Google Pixel 7 Pro leaks in unboxing video after prototype was mistakenly revealed

Update (09/04/2022) – FM

The 7 Pro will be the search giant’s next top-of-the-line phone, and as suggested in its official introduction, it should hit the market in mid-October. With just a few weeks to go before its release, leakers continue to bring information about the device, including an alleged unboxing video leaked last Saturday (03). A tech store known as “Gadgetfull” in Bangladesh posted the video on its Facebook profile. The material displays what appears to be a fully functional pre-production model of the Pixel 7 Pro, which comes out of the box with a look consistent with the design announced by Google. Check out the images below:



leaks-in-unboxing-video- -prototype.jpeg" width="165" height="282">

(Images: Gadgetfull/Facebook)

It is possible to observe that the cell phone shown is the Pixel 7 Pro, and not the Pixel 7. The difference between the two devices is clear when taking into account that the basic model of the line has only two cameras; the "Pro" version has an area dedicated to the periscopic optical zoom camera, forming an "i"-shaped cutout frame. Another detail to take into account is the "G" logo on its back, showing that it is not just a prototype branded by a partner manufacturer that supplies test devices, as shown in a "leak" that took place in July.

(Illustration: Gadgetfull/Android Police)

The person responsible for the unboxing proves that the model is functional by pressing the power button and showing the phone turning on, displaying the traditional Google loading screen and entering the initial configuration screen with the words "Welcome to your Pixel".

again, the cell phone must arrive without the charger included in its box, relying only on instruction manuals and a USB-C cable. The store’s followers have requested more details of the model, such as its technical specifications, but have not yet received a response. It is speculated that the Google Pixel 7 Pro will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz, 2nd generation Tensor chipset, 50 MP camera and Android 13. When comparing with the previous generation, it is expected that the screens adopt thinner bezels which contribute to a slightly more compact size.

Original text (07/12/2022)

Google Pixel 7 Pro: design is confirmed by consumer who received prototype by mistake

During its developer conference, Google itself decided to confirm the design and some details of the new members of the Pixel 7 line. This also served to open the season of leaks, since there are a good amount of prototypes on the market. And, oddly enough, one of these prototypes ended up in the hands of a regular user in the most unexpected way possible. Commenting on the matter on Twitter, a user said that a friend of his bought a Pixel 6 Pro and received a totally different device two months later. The purchase was made on Facebook Marketplace, and the seller ended up sending Pixel 7 Pro by mistake. As a result, we now have yet another prototype of Google's new smartphone being showcased on social media. See that the device has a hard cover that serves to hide its final design.




