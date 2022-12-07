Google Pixel 7 Pro disassembled: that’s why it had problems with the bend test

- Advertisement -

As we have seen in recent days, Google’s new top-of-the-range smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro, came out rather battered in the battle against JerryRig Everything and its infamous “Durability Test”: in particular, during the bend test the device showed evident sagging immediately under the camera module which among other things corresponds to the point where the metal body is interrupted to make room for the line of the plastic antenna.

It is notoriously one of the most delicate areas from a structural point of view for smartphones, which, moreover, among the illustrious victims also counts what we could consider a direct ancestor of the Pixel 7 Pro, or the Nexus 6P developed in collaboration with Huawei. In that case the damage had been total, with the display completely destroyed; here, however, the operation of the screen was maintained, but the body remained clearly deformed and irremediably compromised water resistance.

During the teardown, in which the YouTuber accidentally inflicted the final blow to the display, it emerged that precisely in that part of the device the Google engineers placed a subtle reinforcing metal plate; the plate is curiously very rigid and rather fragile, so much so that “Jerry” has no problem breaking it into several pieces simply trying to bend it with his hands.

The problem is that it runs right under the camera module, at the antennas, and therefore creates this sort of structural “separation” between the top of the smartphone and the rest that ultimately caused the breakage. If the plate were moved a little higher, the device would be much more resistant – at least, to the specific test of Our. The Pixel 6 Pro was like that, and in fact it didn’t have any major problems.

