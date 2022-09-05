Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, superior quality Bluetooth LE audio | Rumor

- Advertisement -

Good news on the side on the google-on-a-tensor-chip-which-doesnt-look-like-the- -7s/">Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: browsing in the Android source code related to the next generation “Made By Google” flagships, the colleagues of 9to5google they found that the Mountain View giant is working to offer modalities transmission of higher quality audio streams compared to standard Android 13, especially when using the low energy Bluetooth LE protocol. Unfortunately, the concrete details stop there: much of the code that could provide further clues is classified (understandably, since these are devices not yet released), and therefore we must be satisfied.

Support for Bluetooth LE Audio has only just arrived on Android, with the release of version 13 – no wonder because the standard itself has only recently been finalized. In fact, it is more accurate to point out that BLE Audio is a set of innovations and technologies that can be implemented independently of each other, and it will take a while for Google’s operating system to support them all. However, the implications are huge – especially when it comes to earbud autonomy, now that tiny TWS are increasingly popular – thanks to the new LC3 codec which is capable of compressing sound streams much more efficiently and precisely than traditional codecs.

- Advertisement -

Recall that the two smartphones, according to rumors, should be launched at the beginning of October – to be precise, pre-orders should open on the 6th and deliveries should start exactly one week later. Google has already shown them in preview, unveiling a design that, although it is a direct evolution of that of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, significantly changes several key elements, especially as regards the Camera Bar. For the rest we do not know much yet – it is easy to assume there will be a Next Generation Tensor SoC but specific details are scarce at this stage.