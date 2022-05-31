Google Pixel 7, a prototype for sale on eBay (photos taken by Pixel 7 Pro!)

Here we go again: as happened a few years ago for the Pixel 3 XL, even for the Pixel 7 there was a rather sensational leak of information. A prototype of Google’s next flagship smartphone has landed on eBay – and the even more sensational detail is that apparently the photos of the advertisement were even taken by a Pixel 7 Pro, as shown by the reflection in one of the images (find the gallery below). The ad was closed early, it is not clear why: the official reason is that it contained an error, but at the time of writing we do not know what error it is and if it will come back online.

The ad explains that the device already comes with Android 13 and there are several Pixel-exclusive apps, naturally under development. The drive has 128GB of internal memory is unlocked (in the sense of: not tied to a specific telephone operator) and is in Stormy Black color, which apparently is beautiful reflective / glossy – as it was already on the Pixel 6.

Aesthetically, the images correspond to what Google officially anticipated. Among the noteworthy details that can be observed from the photos, it is worth mentioning stereo speakers at the bottom perfectly symmetrical with respect to the USB-C port, SIM trolley on the left side and physical buttons on the right, and voluminous plastic section on the upper side for 5G mmWave antennas.

From the front, the smartphone is extremely similar to its predecessor and current flagship “in charge” Pixel 6. On the back, finally, you can see the Redesigned Bar Room and lighter in color, as well as a series of symbols and graphics that unequivocally mark the smartphone as a prototype.

The seller looks legitimate: has relatively low feedback and had never sold anything before, but has been active as a buyer (albeit moderately) since 2006. The starting price was $ 450, and just before closing it had already risen to 900. In theory the auction lasted 7 days. We’ll see if it comes back online.