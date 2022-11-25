Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Watch: follow the event with us live from 3:45 pm

- Advertisement -

Today is Pixel day, during an event to be held in New York at 16:00 (Italian time) Google will finally present the entire range of products announced at I / O 2022 last May. A real ecosystem as the Mountain View company reminds us, with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in the center and Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Watch and the future tablet to complete and enrich the user experience.

There is great anticipation to know all the details of the new smartphones, called to replace the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro models on the market that have sanctioned the debut of the proprietary Tensor processor. Today it is the turn of the new generation, and what we should expect is not a real revolution compared to the past, but rather a refinement. From different points of view, from design to performance, up to cameras and solutions based on artificial intelligence for the improvement of shots.

With them there will be Pixel Watch, the long-awaited smartwatch also already known at least outwardly and which represents the company’s first Wear OS (3) wearable. Clean design, circular display, convex glass and a physical crown on the right side: this is the Google smart watch inside which will find the Exynos 9110 processor, 32GB of storage and a 300mAh battery.

We invite you to follow the event with us here on HDblog starting at 3.45pm to know in real time all the details, prices and availability of the novelties presented.