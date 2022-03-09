Google Pixel 6a, still confirmations for Tensor and at least 6 GB of RAM

Benchmarks on Geekbench confirm that the Google Pixel 6a will have the same proprietary SoC (Tensor) seen on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and 6GB of RAM. The test was uploaded to the platform’s database just three days ago, and given that the launch of the device should now be quite close (spring is rumored, probably in correspondence with I / O 2022 … half the chip crisis) it is unlikely that there will be significant changes to a fundamental part such as the operating platform. All this to say: they are reasonably credible information, even if we know that it is not very difficult to falsify this type of data.

A couple of interesting details that are worth reporting: first, unless the platform is able to distinguish between one and the other, you will notice that the operating system is Android 12, and not Android 12L which is at the currently under development / beta testing. Its stable release should take place between this month and the next, and although it is mainly designed for tablets and foldables, there are also noteworthy news for traditional smartphones.

Second, the scores are 1,050 in single core and 2,833 in multicore. And this is another clue that it is Google Tensor that we are talking about – they are in fact practically identical to those scored by Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. unusual organization of CPU cores:

2 cores at 2.80 GHz: it is not written but we know that they are the Cortex-X1 with very high performance

2 cores at 2.25 GHz: the “intermediates” Cortex-A76

4 cores at 1.80 GHz: Energy-saving Cortex-A55



PIXEL 6A: WHAT WE KNOW

We now know a lot about Pixel 6a: Google even inadvertently exposed it … in a coloring book, no less. The leaked renders also show a design very similar to that of flagships, complete with a Camera Bar feature. The cameras should be roughly the same as those on the base Pixel 6 – so one main wide-angle and one ultra-wide angle. As technical specifications, the display should be 6.2 “and with AMOLED technology. As for the RAM, it is possible that a variant with 8 GB will also arrive. Let’s recap what has emerged so far: