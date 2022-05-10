Google Pixel 6a, production started and presentation imminent | Rumor

Apparently Google Pixel 6a mass production has started: Mukul Sharma argues, unfortunately adding few details – namely that the process involves several countries in Asia and that there will also be an NFC chip on board. The presentation seems imminent, the source says – and it is appropriate to contextualize this information considering that this week, more precisely Wednesday and Thursday, the 2022 I / O conference will be held, which seems the perfect opportunity. It remains to be seen whether it will actually be possible to buy immediately: previous rumors spoke of a marketing starting in July.

We already know a lot about the smartphone thanks to previous rumors. The similarities with the top of the range presented last fall should be remarkable: same design characterized by the Camera Bar, same custom SoC Google Tensor and of course the same software. Probably some aspects of the data sheet will be a little less refined, especially from the point of view of the camera.

Let’s briefly summarize in points everything that has emerged so far:

screen : OLED 6.2 “Full HD +, refresh rate 90 Hz

: OLED 6.2 “Full HD +, refresh rate 90 Hz chip : Google Tensor GS101

: Google Tensor GS101 memory : 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage space

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage space cameras : front: 8 MP Sony IMX355 rear: 12.2 MP main (Sony IMX363) + 12 MP ultra wide angle (Sony IMX386)

: connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC

: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 drums: 4,800 mAh with charging at 30 watts

The availability of the last two generations of Google midrange has been a bit disappointing in our part: of three smartphones presented between 2020 and 2021, namely the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 4a 4G, only this one arrived. last, the least prestigious. It looks like Google intends to re-expand a bit this year, so let’s hope we get involved.