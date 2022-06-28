Google Pixel 6a outperforms 6 Pros – it has a better fingerprint scanner

- Advertisement -

The Google Pixel 6a fingerprint sensor really looks better than the one fitted on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: the company had already anticipated during the announcement that the component was all new, but the first video “review”, when there are several weeks left for the start of sales, seems to confirm this in a practical and concrete way. In a direct comparison with the Pixel 6 Pro, the midrange recognizes fingerprints faster and with less precise finger positioning at the sensor.

It is important to point out that the Pixel 6a protagonist of the review is based on non-definitive software; the video comes from Malaysia, a country where at least a couple of units of the device have already been circulating for a few weeks, probably thanks to the mistake of an online retailer. For example, the security patches are stopped in April; It is reasonable to assume that by the end of July, when sales will officially begin in the USA, the software will be more advanced and refined, so further optimizations to the sensor cannot be ruled out. Below we leave you the video that starts from 4:54, the moment in which the comparison between the sensors begins.

At the same time, a video from another YouTube channel (always coming from that geographical area) was published on a photographic comparison between Big G’s new midrange and Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro. It is clear that there is an abyss of difference between the bands to which the two devices belong – the iPhone costs about 2 and a half times the Pixel, using the Italian price lists as a reference – so it is unrealistic to expect a balanced head-to-head; but a detail that emerges is that the Pixel overheats after just about 8 minutes of using the camera – 4 for photos and 4 for videos. The source also says the metal shell gets particularly hot. Again, it is important to point out that this is non-definitive software, so we hope that the actual retail units will be able to solve the problem.

Pixel 6a, we recall, will be on sale starting from the end of July in the United States. It will also arrive in Italy, but we don’t know when: during the announcement, Google limited itself to saying “this summer”. The main technical specifications are as follows:

Screen : OLED 6.1 “Full HD +, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, HIAA center

: OLED 6.1 “Full HD +, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, HIAA center SoC : Google Tensor GS101

: Google Tensor GS101 Safety : Titan M2 chip, fingerprint reader for biometric authentication under the display

: Titan M2 chip, fingerprint reader for biometric authentication under the display Memory : 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage

: 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage Cameras : Front wide: 8 MP (Sony IMX355), 84 ° FOW, fixed focus Rear: 12.2MP main (Sony IMX363 DP) with OIS + 12MP ultra wide angle (Sony IMX386) Night Sight, Face Deblur, Magic Eraser, Real Tone

: Audio : stereo, 2 microphones

: stereo, 2 microphones Connectivity : USB-C 3.0, 5G (mmWave on some models), Wi-Fi 6E, Dual Chain Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, eSIM, NFC, GPS L1

: USB-C 3.0, 5G (mmWave on some models), Wi-Fi 6E, Dual Chain Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, eSIM, NFC, GPS L1 Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Battery : 4.400 mAh with 18W charging

: 4.400 mAh with 18W charging Dimensions and weight : 71.8×152.16, x8.85 mm; rear camera protrusion 1.08mm; 178 g

: 71.8×152.16, x8.85 mm; rear camera protrusion 1.08mm; 178 g Frame thickness : upper 4.27 mm; lateral 3,935 mm; bottom 5.71 mm

: upper 4.27 mm; lateral 3,935 mm; bottom 5.71 mm Certification : IP67

: IP67 Price: 459 euros