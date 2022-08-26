Google Pixel 6a, how strong is it? The answer in the JerryRigEverything test

- Advertisement -

There are smartphones that manage to pass the tough endurance tests of more or less unscathed and others that unfortunately are forced to give up. For example, the OnePlus 10T recently had to raise the white flag, while the 6a – available on the Italian market from the end of July – managed to survive the test quite well.

Google’s smartphone is the winner right on the ground that had brought OnePlus to its knees, the dreaded bend test. Even if in the most intense moment of the test the screen lifts slightly from the body, in the end both components do not suffer permanent damage and retain their functionality unaltered.

For the rest, Google Pixel 6a records performances in line with other models that use similar construction solutions: the Gorilla Glass 3 glass shows evident signs starting from level 6 of the Mohs scale, the metal frame around the perimeter of the device and the part 3D thermoformed composite back must surrender to the cutter blade.

Jerry was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the body: apparently it looks like glass, he points out, even though it’s actually plastic. Equally positive judgment on the optical sensor for fingerprint recognition placed under the display: it was always functional, despite the mistreatment (scratches at level 7 of the Mohs scale)

Overall, the results can be considered satisfactory and, if we add to this the considerations on the constructive solutions that make repairs rather simple, it can be concluded that Google has also taken care of the Pixel 6a hardware adequately.

