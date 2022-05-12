Google Pixel 6a: Google’s cheap mobile is as powerful as its older brothers

After six months of rumours, the new Pixel 6a it is already a reality. As expected, Google presented during the conference of the I/O 2022 its new more affordable mobile that has little to envy its older brothers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launched last February in Spain.

The new Pixel 6a It arrives to replace the Pixel 5a ahead of time, which was launched last August only in the United States and Japan due to supply problems in the processors. Next we will see what Google offers us with its Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a data sheet

Google Pixel 6a Screen 6.1-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20:9

Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080

60Hz refresh

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass Class 3 Processor google tensor memory and

storage 6GB / 128GB rear cameras Main 12.2 MP with Dual Pixel technology

12 MP ultra wide angle Frontal camera 8 megapixels Battery 4,306mAh

25W fast charge System Android 12.1 connectivity Dual SIM (eSIM)

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

gps

NFC

usb type c Dimensions and weight 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 millimeters

183 grams Others On-screen fingerprint reader

IP68 certification against dust and water Price €459

The “Lite” and more compact version of the Pixel 6

With the Pixel 6a one could say that we are facing a cropped version of the Pixel 6. both count almost the same designwe only find small changes in the construction of its rear module for cameras.

As expected, the Pixel 6a is smaller than Pixel 6, but not as compact as the Pixel 4a or Pixel 5a. This new model has a 6.1-inch OLED display compared to 6.4 inches of the Pixel 6. This translates into dimensions of 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 millimeters. Screen resolution is also FullHD+ but here we find a rate of refresh rate up to 60 Hz. Google continues to reserve 90 Hz for the high end.

Google Tensor to not sacrifice power

As it had already been leaked, Google’s new budget Pixel has the same processor as its older brothers. The Pixel 6a It is governed by the Google Tensor processor to guarantee speed, fluidity and all the power to process all the Artificial Intelligence that integrates Google services and applications.

For him Pixel 6a we see that Google offers again 6GB RAM Y 128 GB of internal storage, which is the same amount that we saw in the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a. In the autonomy section, Google has added a 4,306 mAh battery with fast charge. In this model we are left without wireless charging.

In the photographic section we see again another cut. The Pixel 6a has to settle for a main camera of 12.2 MP with Dual Pixel technology and a second rear camera 12 MP ultra wide angle, which is the same configuration seen on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a. The 50 MP main camera is left for the top models, but Google Camera’s machine learning works its magic as its magic eraser. The front camera is 8 megapixels like his older brothers. The Pixel 6a records videos up to 4K and 60fps on its rear camera and 1080p at 30fps on its front camera. Slow motion recording is capable of recording at 240fps by reducing the resolution.

Other features found on the Pixel 6a are stereo speakers, fingerprint reader under the screen, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. In this Pixel 6a we lose the 3.5mm headphone jackwith this model we have to use USB-C headphones, Bluetooth headphones or an adapter.

Pixel 6a versions and prices

As was the case with the previous two generations of the Pixel “a”, Google only offers one single version as we have seen when reviewing its technical specifications. Yes, it will in three colors: white, teal and black.

Google has confirmed that this model will go on sale at a price of $449 or of 459 euros in Spain. At least in the United States the presale will begin on July 21 and will be on American shelves on July 28. In Spain it is expected to go on sale on the same dates.