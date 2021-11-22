google pixel 6a fully unveiled, google's new cheap mobile

This year Google has surprised locals and strangers with its new high-end phone, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Some phones that have surprised not only for their interesting features, but also for their design, which has completely broken with the past. Now we have known what the design of the new Google Pixel 6a will be like, which will basically be the cheapest version of Google mobiles. A model that does not seem to be far from reaching the market, according to everything we have known now.

Heir to the Pixel 6

It is the first thing we think of when we see the images that the reputed leaker has shared in his account after the Onleaks account, which has shown us what the future Google Pixel 6a will look like. This would have the same design as the Google Pixel 6, with the difference that in the back we find a dual camera, with two sensors. Basically the design is the same, only, with a reduced size, since this model will have a smaller screen of 6.2 inch. It would still have technology OLED. And in addition to a hole for the front camera, it would also integrate a fingerprint reader.

So … Here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google # Pixel6a! (360 ° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad On behalf of my Friends over @ 91mobiles -> https://t.co/7kzPc5STEU pic.twitter.com/Us8H6haEh8

– Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 20, 2021

The phone would have dimensions of 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm, and a thickness of 10.4mm if we add the small belly of the camera. This model instead of releasing the new Tensor processor developed by Google, would have a Snapdragon 778G, which is one of the most powerful processors in the mid-range, integrating 5G connectivity. The rear camera would have a 50 megapixel main sensor, which is expected to be from Samsung. It would come in two versions, with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while the internal storage would be 128GB.

Of course, Android 12 would be released on the market, how could it be otherwise in a phone manufactured by Google. And most importantly, it would be a cheaper and more accessible mobile. And it is that as we have seen in its predecessors, this price could move between 300 and 400 euros, which would undoubtedly make it one of the most attractive phones of the moment. We don’t know when it might be released, but considering that its predecessor has been unveiled this summer, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be close. Although an earlier launch should not be ruled out, something increasingly common in the mid-ranges.

