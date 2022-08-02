HomeMobileAndroidGoogle Pixel 6a, camera promoted by DxOMark: it is on the podium...

Google Pixel 6a, camera promoted by DxOMark: it is on the podium of the mid-range

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
google pixel 6a, camera promoted by dxomark: it is on
google pixel 6a, camera promoted by dxomark: it is on
- Advertisement -

pixels are historically devices with great strengths but also important defects. Among the good sides, even if with the due generational differences, the camera certainly stands out. Thanks to a truly successful combination of hardware (few sensors but targeted) and software, in fact, Mountain View smartphones have often stood out as a reference in the sector when it comes to taking pictures.

Whenever the big G launches a new Pixel, therefore, there is great curiosity about the performance that the photographic sector and the same goes for Pixel 6a. The latest arrival, as we explained in our review, does not disappoint and is in continuity with the glorious Pixel tradition of high-level shots despite uninspiring hardware on paper. And now also the in-depth analysis of dxomark confirms this reality.

A WORTHY HEIR OF THE PIXEL TRADITION

The photographic equipment of Pixel 6a consists of a 12 MP main sensor Sony IMX363 DP with OIS flanked by a ultrawide 12 MP (the same as Pixel 6) and one Sony IMX355 8MP selfie cam. That’s all, but that’s enough to generate – in combination with the software developed by google – shots at the top of the mid-range.

With an overall score of 130 points Google Pixel 6a doesn’t just rank second in the DxOMark ranking relating to the medium-high range segment of the market, behind only the older brother Pixel 6, but also wins a remarkable 21st place overallthus placing itself very well also in comparison with the proposals of the high-end.

iOS Switch to Android app now supports any Android 12 phone
  • TAGS

In summary, for DxOMark the strong points of Pixel 6a lie in a rich color renderingpleasant and accurate for both photos and videos (well stabilized) and in a good exposure and wide dynamic range in bright light conditions and also indoors.

As for the shadows, however, the lack of details is felt a little when using the medium and long-range zoom (due to the absence of a tele) and in low light conditions (despite the excellent mode night made popular by the Google Camera). Finally, the bokeh blur effect is not visible in the preview, which makes it very inconvenient to use this feature.

Google Pixel 6a – Unlocked 5G Android Smartphone with 12MP Camera and 24 Hour Battery – Sage Green

[mb_related_posts2]

459 

Google Pixel 6a – Unlocked 5G Android Smartphone with 12MP Camera and 24 Hour Battery – Light Gray

459 

Google Pixel 6a – Unlocked 5G Android Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24 Hour Battery – Charcoal Gray

459 View Offer Google Pixel 6a is available online from Amazon at 459 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 20 top models. To see the other 9 offers click here.

(update of 02 August 2022, at 00:22)

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: the second generation arrives with the Snapdragon 480 and makes the jump to 90 Hz

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Developers

Spotify: Buttons for “Play” and “Shuffle” are separated

Tech News

Shut down Amazon Drive, Amazon’s cloud storage service

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Tech News

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G, an SSD to take advantage of DirectStorage

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G is a new solid state drive that, in...
Apple

“iPhone 14”: Allegedly faster despite the old SoC

According to the rumor mill, Apple will only use the new "A16" chip for...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.