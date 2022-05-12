Google Pixel 6a arrives with Tensor SoC and will cost 459 euros

At the I/O 2022 conference in Google various very interesting products have been shown, including the Pixel 6awhich is the company’s new smartphone that will be launched on the market at the price of 459 euros and whose possible characteristics were leaked a long time ago.

The new Google Pixel 6a becomes another beacon for the crazy Android ecosystem and stands out for incorporating a Tensor SoC designed by the Mountain View giant itself. the screen is 6.1-inch OLED is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and runs at native FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz (not to be confused with fps, which is the number of images generated by the device in one second, not those displayed on the screen).

In terms of memory, we find a smartphone that, at least initially, will have 6GB LPDDR5 RAM for the execution of the software and 128GB of USF 3.1 for storage internal data. As for the rear camera, there is a dual configuration that combines, in addition to the phase detection autofocus feature, a 12.2 megapixel wide angle and f / 1.7 aperture along with another 12 megapixel ultra wide angle and aperture of f/2.2. The front camera is 8 megapixels with an f/2.0 aperture.

The incorporation of Google Tensor as a processor is not only a brand issue, since through it they have introduced camera-level features like True Tone, Night Vision and Magic Eraser. Magic Eraser has been updated to be able to change the color of distracting objects instead of removing them entirely. In addition to the camera features, the Tensor SoC also comes with high-precision speech recognition (a feature present on the Pixel 6 Pro), so features like recorder, live subtitles, and live translations should work better. .

The battery, which is 4,410mAh, offers an autonomy of between 24 and 72 hours depending on the type of use that is given to the device and can be quickly recharged through USB Type-C. Other features are IP67 protection to have some resistance to water and dust and the inclusion of the Titan M2 chip for enhanced security next to unlocking by fingerprint.

The operating system will initially be android 12, which will be updated to version 13 as soon as it is published as stable by Google. The company has announced that at the support level it will have five years of security updates. On the other hand, it is likely that the smartphone will end up being “meat” for custom ROMs.

The Google Pixel 6a is a smartphone with dual SIM support (one nano SIM and one eSIM) and to connect it uses Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax and 6E 6GHz with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Google Cast. It supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou and as a cable interface it uses USB Type-C 3.1 first generation. Its dimensions are 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 millimeters and its weight is approximately 178 grams.

The Google Pixel 6a will be launched on the market on July 21, 2022 at price of 459 euros and will be available in sage green, chalk and charcoal.