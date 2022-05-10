Google Pixel 6A and 7 Pro, leaked cases reveal new clues and details

In the past few hours, the images of the protective houses of some of the upcoming Google smartphones: real photos in the case of Pixel 6A and render in the case of Pixel 7 Pro. They allow us to confirm several important information about the appearance and design of the devices – the most immediately evident is that, as Google had promised itself in the past, the Camera Bar seen in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will still keep us company for quite some time. But there are several other details to tell, let’s proceed in order.

Pixel 6A should be imminent – it is likely that it will be presented during the I / O 2022 conference, which will be held in less than a week – and will mark the arrival of the new stylistic course in the mid-range, which historically is where the brand Pixel was more successful. In this specific case there are real photos because the manufacturer of the case, Poetic (a brand that specializes in super resistant protective houses), has sent a real example to the colleagues of Digital Trends.

The magazine was therefore able to make some measurements and comparisons with the current Pixel 6 flagship, and found that the measurements do not exactly coincide perfectly – apparently the Pixel 6A will be slightly smaller, even if only for a few millimeters. Tinkering a bit and removing the inner shell of the case succeeds, but the result is not 100% positive – in particular it seems that the Pixel 6A’s Camera Bar will be significantly thinner than that of the Pixel 6, 14 mm against. 21. The button layout should remain the same.

Unfortunately, we are only talking about rendering here, which if nothing else confirms what we have seen previously. It is very likely that the origin of the images is the same – case manufacturers receive several months in advance the CAD files of the devices which anticipate its exact dimensions and illustrate the details of some key components, such as the positioning of the rear cameras, buttons and physical ports.

It is interesting to note how the render of the front does not show a front camera, but it is very unlikely that there is one hidden under the display; it is much easier for the CAD file from which the render originates to not contain this information, because it is not relevant to its purpose.