Google Pixel 6 Pro allows you to disable the UWB chip from Settings

It seems to be implemented a bit quickly, since it’s the only entry that doesn’t have an icon (it could also be because it’s the only real toggle on a category-only page, though). More generally, it could be argued that it would look better as a button in the Quick Settings section, along with those of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and so on. In any case, we would like to point out an important detail, namely that, unlike the toggles for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, UWB cannot be reactivated individually in airplane mode .

UWB, an acronym for Ultra-Wideband, was not activated immediately on the Pixel 6 Pro: in fact, it is precisely with the December patch that the first feature that takes advantage of it was implemented. It’s about a enhanced version of Nearby Share, which allows you to quickly share files, links and other content with other nearby devices without the need for passwords, pairing or other techniques. Just point the sender device at the recipient one.

In the future, UWB could have several other implementations: for example, during I / O 2021 Google had demonstrated its usefulness in make opening the car even more convenient. If there is only one NFC chip, you need to take the smartphone out of your pocket and bring it to the door handle, while with UWB you just need to get nearby – the smartphone stays where it is. Looking at what happens at Apple, UWB can also be used to find lost or stolen devices with much more precision than traditional systems.

Recall that Google said it has already found a fix for the connectivity problem that emerged with the December patch; everything will flow into the January patch whose distribution should begin very soon.