Google Pixel 6 Pro: a very respectable top of the range

Hand in hand with the Pixel 6, and as we expected, this afternoon we have also experienced the presentation of the long-awaited Google Pixel 6 Pro, the flagship of those of the search engine and that, as has become customary, has quite respectable technical specifications, but which stands out mainly for the work carried out by Google’s engineering teams (both software and hardware) to shine with its own light in the photographic section.

And, just as Apple began to do a few years ago with its iPhone, Google has also assumed that mobile phones have practically blown up the consumer camera market, something understandable, given that for casual use, the photographic features offered by current mobile phones more than meet the needs of the vast majority. And of course, this Google Pixel 6 Pro is no exception in this regard.

But, let us start at the beginning. The first thing we see in the Pixel 6 Pro is its screen always on 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO with QHD + resolution (1,440 x 3,120 dots) in a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio, with a density of 512 dots per inch. It has a refresh rate up to 120 hertz, a 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio, 24-bit color and HDR support. For your protection, the Pixel 6 Pro mounts Gorilla Glass Victus.

Inside the Pixel 6 Pro we find, of course, Google’s Tensor SoC, accompanied by the Titan 2 coprocessor, dedicated exclusively to security functions. These are supported by generous 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and on a storage medium that can be 128, 256 or 512 gigabytes UFS 3.1, and the whole is fed with a 5,000 milliamp battery with 30-watt fast charge feature.

Connectivity? What you would expect, the Pixel 6 Pro is obviously 5G, and following in its wireless section we also find WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Google Cast and compatibility with the main geopositioning networks. In the wiring section, just we will have a USB-C port for both data and upload. Every day, the headphone minijack is saying goodbye to the high-end, leaving wired headphone users in a somewhat awkward situation. But of course, it is the market trend, there is little we can do about it.

In the cameras section, as we have already told you, Google has spared no details. The main one is made up of three elements: a 50 megapixel main sensor ƒ / 1.85, a more than striking 48 megapixel telephoto ƒ / 3.5 with a half-inch sensor and 4x optical zoom, and a 12 megapixel ƒ / 2.2 wide angle. As for its front camera, located in a hole in the upper central part of the screen, we find an 11.1 megapixel ƒ / 2.2 sensor with a 94-degree viewing angle.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Technical Specifications

Google Pixel 6 Pro SoC Google Tensor Memory 12 gigabytes RAM LPDDR5 Storage 128/256/512 gigabytes UFS 3.1 Screen AMOLED 6.7 inches always on, QHD + (1,440 x 3,120 dots) 19.5: 9, 120 hertz refresh rate, 1,000,000: 1 contrast, 24-bit color, HDR support, Gorilla Glass Victus, Connectivity 5G, WiFi 6.2, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Google Cast and USB-C Battery 5,000 milliamps, 30-watt fast charge Main chamber 50 megapixel main sensor ƒ / 1.85; 48 megapixel ƒ / 3.5 telephoto lens; 12 megapixel ƒ / 2.2 wide angle Frontal camera 11.1 megapixels ƒ / 2.2 OS Android 12 Dimensions and weight 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters; 210 grams

The Google Pixel 6 Pro can already be reserved in several locations, among which Spain is unfortunately not found. However, and as with the Pixel 6, it is rumored that the Pixel 6 Pro could arrive in our country in early 2022. Its price, in the United States, starts at 899 dollars. Thus, we can speculate that its price in Europe will not fall below 949 euros.

