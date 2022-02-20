Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, surprise update without changelog

Surprisingly, Google released a new OTA update for its latest top-of-the-range smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: no official changelog has been released, and the investigations of the usual geeks have revealed nothing particularly relevant. It seems that some files related to the HAL (Hardware Abstraction Layer) of the camera have been changed and a security fix has been added that was previously forgotten.

The Wi-Fi connectivity bugs that emerged with the latest security patches of the month do not appear to have been fixed, nor are there any traces indicating changes related to networks and operators caused by the launch of smartphones in several new countries, including ours. The build codes differ minimally from those of the February patches: changes only the last digit at the bottom. Below links and details:

Pixel 6 Pro: SQ1D.220205.004 – Factory Image | OTA

Pixel 6: SQ1D.220205.004 – Factory Image | OTA

Google Pixel 6 74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 mm

6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px Google Pixel 6 Pro 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm

6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px

In short, the peculiar story of the Pixel 6 updates is enriched with a new chapter. To recap: the December patches arrived on time, along with all the others, but were withdrawn after a few days because serious cellular connectivity problems had emerged; those of January arrived considerably behind the other models; those of February arrived on time, but brought instability in the Wi-Fi connection; and today comes this intermediate patch without any changelog.

