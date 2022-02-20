MobileAndroid

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, surprise update without changelog

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Surprisingly, Google released a new OTA update for its latest top-of-the-range smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: no official changelog has been released, and the investigations of the usual geeks have revealed nothing particularly relevant. It seems that some files related to the HAL (Hardware Abstraction Layer) of the camera have been changed and a security fix has been added that was previously forgotten.

The Wi-Fi connectivity bugs that emerged with the latest security patches of the month do not appear to have been fixed, nor are there any traces indicating changes related to networks and operators caused by the launch of smartphones in several new countries, including ours. The build codes differ minimally from those of the February patches: changes only the last digit at the bottom. Below links and details:

  • Pixel 6 Pro: SQ1D.220205.004 – Factory Image | OTA
  • Pixel 6: SQ1D.220205.004 – Factory Image | OTA
Google Pixel 6 74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 mm
6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Google Pixel 6 Pro 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm
6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px

 

In short, the peculiar story of the Pixel 6 updates is enriched with a new chapter. To recap: the December patches arrived on time, along with all the others, but were withdrawn after a few days because serious cellular connectivity problems had emerged; those of January arrived considerably behind the other models; those of February arrived on time, but brought instability in the Wi-Fi connection; and today comes this intermediate patch without any changelog.

 

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro is available online from Bpm power to 855 euros or from eBay to 949 euros.
  • Google Pixel 6 is available online from Evoluxion to 577 euros or from eBay to 679 euros.

Available on: Pixel 6 Pro at 950 euros and Pixel 6 at 646 euros. (Update of February 18, 2022, 09:37 am)

Previous articleRecensione Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: poco coraggio ma tanta resa
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, surprise update without changelog

Surprisingly, Google released a new OTA update for its latest top-of-the-range smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6...
Android

Recensione Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: poco coraggio ma tanta resa

Today the latest details have been announced on the arrival of the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G...
Mobile

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chip will debut with the OPPO Find X5 Pro

MediaTek has a new high-end chip in its catalog called Dimension 9000. It is a 4nm chipset manufactured...
Tech News

Opera 84 introduces the «protected copy», so that nobody steals the data you copy

Opera 84 It is the new version of the web browser that once led innovation in its segment,...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.