Google Photos will facilitate access to local mobile folders

Google Photos will have a new option that will make it easier to access some of the mobile’s local folders from the app.

So if you use the application as a replacement for the mobile gallery, it will help you to have this new dynamic.

Google Photos will make it easier to see local folders

If you use Google Photos on your mobile you will know that the app not only allows you to store and organize the photos you upload to the cloud, but also shows you local folders. You just have to go to the “Library” section and you will see the images and videos you have on your mobile divided into folders. For example, the screenshots.

An option that some are unaware of since it is not found on the main page of the application. However, this may change in the near future. As mentioned in Android Headlines, Google is developing a new option that will make it easier to access some of the mobile’s local folders from the application.

For example, a shortcut will be added to the top of the Google Photos app to go to the screenshots folder. So before looking at the photos in chronological order in your Google Photos library, you will find this shortcut.

Based on the images that are shared in the Google News group on Telegram, this shortcut will also show the number of new images that have been added to the screenshots folder. This dynamic may also apply to other local folders on the device, and shortcuts may appear when new images are added.

We will have to wait for Google to implement this new dynamic in the application to see how it works. Remember that Google has released several updates to the app in recent months that improve some aspects of the app. For example, it has added the ability to change the date and time of a photo from the mobile app. This saves us from having to resort to the web version of Google Photos.