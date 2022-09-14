Google Photos will add an editor to create collages

Photos will improve the dynamics of “Memories” with new options to present our best photographs. And on the other hand, it will also add an that will make it easier to with our favorite photos.

A series of new features that will arrive in a future update of the app. We tell you about some of the options that you will find in your Google Photos account.

Google Photos will bring new options for Memories

- Advertisement -

Google Photos has had a special section for “Memories” for several years now. That carousel, by way of stories, that brings together some of the photographs from our library and is shown at the top.

A section that is created automatically to relive our best memories through different combinations. Google wants to further improve this dynamic with a series of new features, as mentioned in Android Headlines.

One of the changes you will notice with this update is that more video content will be added between Memories. Full videos may be added without being short, or some highlights of the video may be chosen.

Some automatic effects that we have already seen in Google Photos will also be added, such as cinematic photos, which play with depth to give that three-dimensional effect. And on the other hand, Google Photos will automatically add music to the Memories to give them a special touch.

- Advertisement -

Another novelty that will be added are options to share Memories with our contacts or friends. A dynamic that users who use Google Photos from Android will find.

And as a bonus, this Google Photos update will also bring an editor to create collages with our photos. Although Google Photos already allows you to create collages, the novelty is that it will allow us to choose the design that we want to use to combine our photos.

So far, the collage is created automatically when we select the photos, and does not give us the option to choose a format or layout. This will save us having to resort to third-party tools to create beautiful compositions with our photos.