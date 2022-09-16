Google Photos updates its collages with a new design and more features

- Advertisement -

Despite the change in how Photos works in terms of free storage, the Mountain View company’s app is still very useful. Its wide options in what has to do with editing multimedia content make it very attractive. Well, the development has an update today that is most striking, since it affects some of its most used tools. The section we are talking about exactly is the one known as Memories, which allows you to generate with the photos and videos that you have stored on the device or in the cloud. This option, which became official three years ago, has remained practically the same until today. Therefore, it is appreciated what Google has changed and, in addition, it must be said that it looks really good with the aim of offering a better service to users. The changes that come to Google Photos One of the most important has to do with the of the tool that keeps its functionality intact. An example of what has changed has to do with the size of the videos, which are now larger when previewed and therefore it is much more effective to edit the content. Besides, there is a small zoom when viewing the photos, which allows you to distinguish much better the one you want to choose. Consequently, we are talking about improvements that greatly favor usability. The biggest addition to Google Photos’ collage-making is the arrival of Full Cinematic Memories. With it you can animate the still photos you have available, which is positive and it does not lack the possibility of adding sound. Therefore, something can be created that resembles what you see in theaters, hence its name. In addition, it also lands in the Styles application, which allows you to add different types of graphic arts included -some of them for free and that belong to renowned designers- automatically and very effectively. Arrival of these new options to the application All that we have mentioned, with other novelties such as the possibility of sharing the creations that are made as a collage or that now the final result can be edited from Google Photos to improve options such as brightness or the contrast, you can enjoy from today. Of course, everything is included in the Android version, while in iOS there are some things that will take longer, such as the option to share Memories. >