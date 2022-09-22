Google Photos should let you choose images to use on the Pixel Watch face

The new feature will allow the user to create a carousel of personal photos for the watch to “walk” through them during the day.

With this, the user will be able to between one and up to five to use as a face on the Pixel Watch. The novelty appeared in the code of the photo app and should soon be released publicly.

The Pixel Watch should be officially launched in early October and everything indicates that is preparing the last details of a feature long awaited by the public. That’s because the smart watch will have integration with Google .

For now, the feature cannot be enabled yet and so we don’t know for sure what its interface will be, but the novelty apparently should be released for other Wear OS 3 watches coming soon.

- Advertisement -

That’s because the code also cites the Galaxy Watch as a device where functionality is being tested internally by Google. It is worth remembering that the Pixel Watch must have a circular screen with OLED technology and a Samsung Exynos 9110 processor.

The platform must work with a Cortex-M33 coprocessor, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB eMMC 5.1 storage. Finally, the autonomy of the watch should be approximately 24 hours.

Looking forward to the Google event? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.