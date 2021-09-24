Google photos renews its design to get closer to Android 12

Little by little, the Internet giant is updating its star applications to follow the Material You aesthetic that will arrive with Android 12. And the truth is that the launch of the next version of Google’s operating system for mobile phones is closer than ever. Or this is what emerges from the latest information published where we can see that Google Photos will be the next to adapt to Material You of Android 12. It should be noted that recently other applications, such as Google Calendar, Google Meet or Google Drive updated their interface to enjoy a remarkable face lift. And it looks like the big G’s cloud photo storage service will be next. This is what Google Photos will look like after its next big update. In this way, the latest version of Google Photos will incorporate a new design in the purest Material You style. As you can see in the image that heads these lines, the new appearance of Google Photos includes a change in the appearance of the search bar, which now has a more rounded shape, in addition to the navigation bar that becomes taller. On the other hand, the tab you are browsing is now highlighted, in addition to changing the layout of the Shared Album button. Finally, the layout of the Favorites, Files and Trash buttons has also been changed to offer a more oval appearance. We couldn’t forget about its dynamic theming engine. We are talking about a system that is capable of extracting information from the wallpaper of your phone to generate a range of colors that is applied in various parts of the user interface and compatible applications, achieving a simply spectacular appearance. It does not seem that the next update of Google Photos will include this element, but we are quite sure that it will have this option, even if it is in the near future. Regarding the release date of this update, which corresponds to version 5.59 of Google Photos, it is not available at the moment, since the Mountain View-based giant has not deployed it globally, but only a few users are being able to update the application. Anyway, the most likely thing is that the American manufacturer will release the update in the next few days, so we just have to have a little patience. Don’t you want to wait? Through this link you can download the new version of Google Photos with Material You design.