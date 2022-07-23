Google Photos now shows you what type of backup each photo has

If you take a look at the web version of s, you will find a new detail in the image information, which will make it easier for you to know if it is taking up space in your free storage.

Google shows you the quality of the of your photos

When you click on the Information section of a photo in Google Photos, it shows you a series of data. For example, date, device location, etc. And now a new option is also added that will let you know if your photo has been uploaded in “Original quality” or as “Storage saver”.

Remember that “original quality” ensures that your photos and videos are uploaded at full resolution, and “storage saver” allows you to save more content at a lower quality. For example, compressed photos at 16 MP and videos compressed at high definition.

While both take up storage space, since Google Photos’ unlimited free storage ends in 2021, it gives you more control over how you want to spend the space.

So this new data that is added to “Information” of the photograph will allow you to know how much space it is taking up in your Google account storage. And if you have a Pixel mobile, which still has the free unlimited storage plan in high quality, then it will tell you that “this item does not take up space in your account storage”.

While it seems like a minor update, it will help you pay attention to how you spend your Google account storage with your Photos library. And of course, you will continue to have the tool that helps you recover storage space in Google Photos.

To do this, just open the app and look for the “Manage storage” option. This section shows you an estimate of how much storage time you have left based on your activity, and breaks down how much space you’re using with screenshots, large videos, blurry photos, and more.