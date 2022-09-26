Google Photos, multiple reports of corrupt images

HomeTech GiantsAppleGoogle Photos, multiple reports of corrupt images

In the last two or three days the reports of corrupt data in google Photos: There are dozens of threads on the official Mountain View support platform, as well as on major social platforms like Reddit and Twitter. As is often the case in these situations, the precise details are unclear and vary between reports, but let’s try to summarize the main points:

  • Artifacts mostly focus on photos dating back a few years.
  • The problem persists even if you download the images (either individually from the app / site itself or in bulk using the Google Takeout procedure).
  • The reports come from both Android, iOS and the Web.
  • The “style” of the artifacts is very similar for all: below are some of the examples published by the users involved.

  • The reports have been coming from all over the world for a while.
  • The problem does not occur on all photos nor is it widespread to all users, but the cases seem quite common.

The question, we said, is rapidly becoming, and already in the course of the past two days, conflicting information has emerged with what is written above. For example, some say that the problem is solved and that the artifacts are gone, but in the meantime some of the images have disappeared; others, on the other hand, claim that it is possible to download the original image from the Web, and that those with artifacts are the result of apparently random changes to the software. Others say that clearing the app cache is back to normal.

Someone commented that in a support thread Google had reported the problem as resolved, but there is no trace of this communication (at least at the time of writing this article). A brief check on our editorial accounts returned negative results. Tell us your experience in the comments!

