Google Photos: Magic Eraser and AI tools available to all Google One subscribers

Great news for the Google Photos application, which has been updated for both Android and iOS devices. Get support for features previously exclusive to the latest Pixel devices and powered by artificial intelligence, such as Magic Eraser, HDR video effects and other new features exclusive to Google One members. The subscription is in fact a prerogative to enjoy it on both Android and iOS.

Recall that the Magic Eraser tool debuted with Pixel 6 in 2021 and can automatically remove unwanted parts of a photo using artificial intelligence. But let’s see in detail the news as described by Google in its blog.

Magic Eraser – Frustration mounts when you think you’ve taken the perfect shot only to discover distracting elements in the background. Magic Eraser detects these elements in your photos, such as photobombers or power lines, so you can remove them in just a few taps. You can also circle or swipe over other items you want to remove to further refine the photo – the Magic Eraser will take care of deleting them. Plus, Magic Eraser’s Camouflage option can change the color of objects in your photo to blend in naturally with the rest of the image, bringing out what really matters.

Enhance your videos with HDR effect – You can already use the HDR effect on photos to balance dark foregrounds and light backgrounds (or vice versa) and capture every detail. Now the HDR effect also allows you to enhance brightness and contrast in your videos. The result? Rich, balanced videos that are ready to share.

New exclusive designs for the collage editor – To give you even more choice when creating collages in Google Photos, we’re updating the collage editor. First, all Google Photos users will be able to choose to apply Styles to only one photo in the collage editor. We’re also adding a variety of new Styles available to Google One subscribers and Pixel users, giving you more designs to choose from when creating collages.

Free shipping on print orders – If you have a Google One subscription, starting today you can enjoy free shipping on orders2 from the print shop in the US, Canada, EU and UK. Bring your memories to life with canvas prints, photo prints and custom photo books in different sizes.

As specified at the beginning of the article, these innovations are available from yesterday in Google Photos for Google One subscribers with all plans and for Pixel users.