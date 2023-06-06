Google Photos launches cleaner settings interface and storage details

- Advertisement -

Until now, the Google Photos settings page was full of features and explanations at the bottom, which left the interface a little cluttered. With a new update, the look of this section is much cleaner. The new settings page is only showing for some people in app version 6.39, as noted by a Telegram user and confirmed by Android expert Mishaal Rahman. Instead of a long scrollable list of very specific options and a few scattered descriptions and sections, the new design has only six top-level destinationswhere you can find the rest of the settings: Backup, Notifications, Preferences, Sharing, Apps & Devices, and Privacy.

While it might take a few more taps to find the right option, it’s arguably much easier to navigate this way. The only thing lacking in both the old and new versions is a search option among the settings, which can speed up the process even further. find the right setting —especially if the options remain ordered the way they are now.

Another new feature available in Google Photos is the display of a layout of how much storage was saved by deleting images, both on the web and in the application. With the frequent low storage alerts, this is a good opportunity to wisely select which photos you want to delete to free up space in your account. What did you think of the new features in the Google Photos interface? Leave your comment below!