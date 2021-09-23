Google Photos launches a new way to show your memories: collages arrive

Google Photos tends to redouble its efforts every year around this time. And it is not by chance, because September is the month in which we all count the content created during the summer, including photos, videos and any other type of memory that we can store in digital format. Hence the desire of those from Mountain View to make it easier for us to print books by bringing buttons to the application’s own home page, or to tempt us with alternatives like the one we bring you today. And if Google Photos is well known for something, it is because of its desire to mix images and videos in other pieces that we can later store and share, such as music video summaries that he just invents, or screens with several photos that he mixes, many times, without any order or concert. Now, however, we can create fun collages with many images that will appear glued to an imaginary board with different inclinations. Collect all your memories Google is bringing this new option to make collages to all users that, for now, seem to be linked to specific people of those that the app is able to identify us, with names and everything. In this way, it becomes more viral and interesting to create one of these documents and later send them to the person who interests us or share it on social networks. As you can see from the screenshot that you have just above, Google Photos is not only capable of gathering photos of the same person but also gives a different inclination to each one, compacts them in a format that can be viewed extraordinarily well on the screen of the smartphone and, of course, it leaves us the door open in case we want to bring those memories to the real world through a printing service. Let’s not forget that a large part of these functions that Google invents are aimed at converting them later into elements that we can save in a paper album or, why not, like a huge painting in the boys’ room, where to enjoy in a single snapshot of many memories together. All, mixed by the work and grace of that algorithm that they say governs everything within the Google ecosystem. As always happens with these updates, its arrival will be progressive and it is possible that in the case of some of us, we have to wait a few days until we have it fully operational in our iOS and Android apps.