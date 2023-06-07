Google Photos is getting a well-deserved overhaul of its settings

It was time for Google Photos to overhaul its settings menu, and now it’s done. In a recent update, the Mountain View company has completely redesigned this window, which now only displays 6 categories in which all the options are stored. A brief overview.



If Google Photos is now one of the most used galleries in the world, it is among other things because the Mountain View company is committed to updating it regularly. Indeed, users often take advantage of new editing and organizational features or even AI-powered options to improve their experience. On the other hand, there is one thing that very rarely changes within the application: its design.

However, some sections deserve a good cleaning to make it clearer. The worst in this area is undoubtedly the settings, in which it can be very difficult to navigate among the many options organized more or less randomly. Worse still, the list seems endless and it is often necessary to scroll to find the rare pearl. But that was before.

Google Photos completely revamps its settings and it feels good

Indeed, Google has just rolled out a well-deserved update that finally removes this thorn in the side of the application. Now everything is at your fingertips, more precisely within 6 distinct categories: Backup, Notifications, Preferences, Sharing, Applications and Devices, Privacy. Here’s what’s there:

Backup: back up photos and videos from this device to your Google account

back up photos and videos from this device to your Google account Notifications: enable notifications for Google Photos

enable notifications for Google Photos Preferences: grouping of similar faces, memories, gallery

grouping of similar faces, memories, gallery Share : hide videos in moving photos, suggestions, notifications

hide videos in moving photos, suggestions, notifications Apps and devices: this device, photo frames, SD card access

this device, photo frames, SD card access Privacy : geotagging options, Google Lens, sharing options, grouping of similar faces, photo frames

Each of the categories has a small icon to make it easier to read, while the In regards to is at the very bottom of the page. Note that this new design is available in the 6.39 of the application, whose deployment does not seem to be finished yet. Indeed, we were not able to observe these new features ourselves in the editorial staff.