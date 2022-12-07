Google Photos has a new search tool with facial recognition

Google is testing a new dynamic in Photos, which will make it easier for users to search within their library.

Although it is not yet available in its stable version, some users have already seen this change. We tell you what the new Google Photos search tool is about.

New option to search within our Google Photos library

Beyond the filters that Google Photos has to make it easier for us to search within our library, we have the functions of Lens.

Lens has been integrated into Google Photos for a long time, as one of the options that appear in the bottom menu, when we open an image. This option allows us to search for visual matches on the web, copy some text, translate it, among other options.

However, it is not useful for searching within our Google Photos library. A dynamic that would be about to change, as mentioned in AndroidCentral.

The Google team is testing a new search tool that replaces Lens and that can help you find content and people within your photo library, since it has facial recognition functions.

According to the tests carried out, when we click on this new search tool, the face of each person in the photo is automatically marked. Once it performs this facial recognition, it begins a reverse search to find other photos with those people.

Of course, we can indicate what we are looking for within the image. If we click on one or several faces in the photograph, it will search for those matches within our library. And if we point to other elements within the photo, then it won’t direct Lens to use the options we mentioned earlier.

At the moment, this new dynamic seems to be part of a test, so we will have to wait to see if Google decides to implement it in the stable version of Photos.