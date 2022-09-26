HomeTech GiantsAppleGoogle Photos has a bug that damages some users' backup images

Google Photos has a bug that damages some users’ backup images

1664197097 google photos has a bug that damages some users backup.jpeg
Many google Photos users have been using the company’s official forums to complain about a bug that has been affecting images stored more than five years in backup.

According to several reports, these photos have been scored with water spots, cracks and strange contours that are not present in the original uploads.

The problem is being seen not only in the Android and iOS app, but also in the web version of the service.

See an example below:

damages-some-users-backup.jpeg" width="660" height="880">

Google will merge Duo with Meet to create a single video calling app

Image/Reproduction: Google Photos forum.
To make matters worse, there are cases where photo defects also persist after the image is downloaded. For now, Google has not commented on the matter.

Despite this, some users have found that opening the image in the app’s own photo editor removes the defects, which indicates that the original files were not corrupted.

Of course, Google should come up with some solution to the problem soon. Therefore, the best solution at the moment is to wait.

Has your backup had similar issues? Tell us here in the comments.

