Google Photos fixes one of the problems of your app: it is now possible to change the date of images and videos

From now on it is possible to do from the mobile application the same thing that Google already allowed to do from the web: change the date and time images and videos were taken. With this new feature, Google Photos makes the task of personalizing vital data for multimedia content easier.

Each image that the phone takes, and video that is recorded from the camera app, has a series of data associated with it. They are known as EXIF: the capture software records from the aperture of the target to the GPS location; apart from others key details to identify the environment where the image or video was recorded, such as the specific time and date. Some metadata is not easy to edit afterwards, others are. Even from the Google Photos app.

You no longer need the Google Photos website to edit the date

The Google Photos mobile application allows you to edit each image and video with a large number of tools, but until now it did not offer the change of two key aspects: the time and the date. For example, imagine that you uploaded content to your Google Photos and the platform does not reflect the exact time it was taken. Changing it makes it easier to locate that content.

As discovered Adil Ahmed on Twitter, Google Photos recently introduced date and time editing for images and videos. In this way Google equates its mobile applications to the web since from the browser it was possible to edit the moment of capture.

For customize capture date and time directly in Google Photos you must do the following process:

Locate the content you want to personalize in your Photos application and click on the specific video or image.

Swipe the screen to the bottom, where the time and day data appear.

You will see that the editing pencil appears on that specific data. Click on it.

Select if you want to change the time or the date. In the event that you want to customize both, you must go in order.

With this simple gesture you can specify the data of your content in the event that Google Photos did not reflect them correctly. This is very helpful when you have a lot of images and videos as it allows you to filter by date: you will save a lot of time searching.

Via | Reddit