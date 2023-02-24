5G News
Google Photos extended its function to delete objects from images to iOS and Android users

By Brian Adam
Google recently announced that it is rolling out the “magic eraser” feature, which was previously exclusive to Pixel devices, to other Android devices and iPhones.

This new tool comes along with an updated collage editor and HDR effect for videos.

Google Photos extends exclusive features to other non-Pixel devices

Magic Eraser or “magic eraser” is a tool that uses AI algorithms to remove unwanted objects or “intruders” in photos. This works best if you have subjects that are discernible or distinguishable from the background and other elements. It is also a faster option compared to other editing tools, where you have to manually delete objects from images.

The “magic eraser” feature debuted with the Pixel 6 series and remained exclusive until the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. In addition to extending its availability to non-Pixel devices, this tool is also coming to other Pixel smartphones that weren’t initially they were considered to get this tool, like their series 5.

Those who use an Android mobile that is not a Pixel or an iPhone can only access these news if they have updated the Google Photos app to its latest version and if they have an active subscription to Google One.

To use this tool to delete unwanted people or objects in a photo, all you have to do is access Google Photos and select the image you want to work with. Next, in the lower menu you have to touch the “Edit” option and access the “Tools” section, where you can find the “magic eraser” tool (or Magic Eraser). When selecting the latter, the application will scan the image, present a deletion suggestion that can be accepted or rejected, with the alternative of manually selecting what to delete.

Another aspect to consider with this tool is that it has another subfunction called “camouflage”, which allows you to hide the color of objects instead of erasing them.

To take advantage of this sub-feature, you need to access the “magic eraser” feature from within Google Photos. While there, instead of choosing the “eraser” option, you have to select the “camouflage” option. As with the previous dynamic, after scanning the photo, the app will present an editing proposal that can be accepted or replaced by a manual selection.

In addition to “magic eraser,” Google has also enabled a collage maker tool and HDR video effect in Google Photos. All of this requires a subscription to any of the Google One plans.

