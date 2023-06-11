Google Photos can now recognize you from behind

- Advertisement -

One of the best aspects of Google Photos is the facial recognition feature, which makes it easy to find friends or family without digging through your gallery.

And although it has always worked well, It’s getting powerful enough to recognize you from behind, even if that head is covered with a hat, according to Android Authority. It is not known when this started to occur, but even the oldest photos in the library are now correctly assigned to a person in many cases.

The company talked a lot about AI (artificial intelligence) at its developer event earlier this year, but it has been using AI and machine learning in various projects for years.

It's always been surprising how well Google Photos recognizes faces, but this is on another level.




