Google Photos can now identify you even if you have your back to the camera

Google Photos has recently had a redesign of its interface. That said, the Mountain View company’s photo and video storage and sharing service has not only undergone a facelift. The facial recognition functionality has been further improved.

Free, large storage capacity, effects and filters galore, sharing and printing albums in one click: impossible to list all the advantages of using Google Photos as there are so many. While the service got a well-deserved overhaul of its settings, the new feature we’re talking about today might have gone unnoticed but for the sagacity of a journalist fromAndroid Authoritywho discovered that the number one in online research still has beefed up its game in the field of facial recognition.

So, according to our source, “Google Photos is now able to recognize the back of the head of photographed subjects and tag them with the right name. Even better, the platform applies these tags to all the photos it hosts, whether you uploaded them two years ago, or just now. Has AI reached such a sophistication that it can discern individuals by the back of their skull?

Now Google Photos identifies subjects from behind and improves on covered faces

First, it should temper the performance of Google Photos. The company’s AI and algorithms consistently fail to recognize people photographed from behind. And after a few tries, several journalists discovered the pot of roses: Google Photos uses the context of a photo. Explanations.

Rather than using a “cranial” recognition algorithm, Google Photos infers the correct tag to apply based on the other photos hosted on the platform. So, if you have captured images of the same person from the front, in the same clothes, in the same geographical area, the service will rightly offer you to label this skull according to this context.