Google Photos brings new effects to the Memories function on Android

Google Photos has implemented changes to the Memories feature with new on memories. In case you don’t know, this section is responsible for sending you notifications reminding you of what happened on a given day. From there, it shows some photos that have that date of origin. The application is making small changes in several aspects, as happened recently with the change of name of the folder “File” to “Hidden”. With this, the novelty is now due to the fact that the shows not only photos, but also videos with some music playing in the background.

The purpose of the app with these details is to provide a greater immersion to the user and transport him to that time. So, it’s as if you want to reinforce the feeling of nostalgia when you come across a memory. It is worth remembering that the program received a function that resembles Instagram Stories to display memories. - Advertisement - In addition to the songs, one of the highlights is the cinematic effect, which applies depth effects to the media of memories. It is also worth mentioning that the application also brought a new collage editor. That way, you can customize the way the memories are displayed yourself.

There is also the possibility to use various types of themes in your edits, as something that has a more familiar look. In addition, you can work with each photo individually while editing your collages. So, even though it seems a bit "cheesy", it may end up pleasing some profiles of people who use Google Photos. At first, the news will arrive first in the version of the application. Then, the versions for iOS and Web (which recently started to report the quality of photos) are the next to gain the changes in the feature.