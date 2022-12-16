Google Photos adds new styles to create collages with our photos

One of the novelties that came to Google Photos this year were the different styles to create collages. In other words, we would no longer have to settle for the classic mosaics, and we could have collages with different styles and designs.

While some of the collage layouts are reserved for Google One subscribers, there are some cool styles that we can use for free. Options that are now expanded, since Google Photos is adding new designs.

How to create collages in Google Photos

- Advertisement -

If you take a look at your Google Photos account, you’ll see some 2023-related styles, holidays, and new designs from different artists added. The dynamic to create the collages remains the same. Just choose 2-6 photos from your Google Photos library, then select “Add to…” >> Collages.

Once you complete those steps, Photos will allow you to scroll through all the available collage styles. If you don’t like the order that Google Photos has automatically assigned to your photos, you can change it by simply dragging and dropping the images. You can also change the size and shape of how they appear in the collage box before clicking “Create”.

On the other hand, Google Photos is bringing to iOS the possibility of sharing the “Memories”. This function is already available on Android, and now it is also extended to users who use the app from the iPhone.

This new feature allows users to share the automatic memories that Google Photos creates with their contacts and family. To do this, they can use the “Share memory” or “Share this photo” options.

- Advertisement -

In the first option, they will be sharing the entire carousel of photos that Google Photos takes to create Memories. And in the second option, it allows you to choose only one photo from all those available within your Memories carousel.